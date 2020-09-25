© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE FIFTH COLUMN REVEALED
Follow
0
Share
Report
104 views • September 25, 2020
Let's accumulate some documentation of said fifth column:
https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/anarchist-agent-holly-zoller-behind-u-haul-brought-to-louisville-riot/
https://www.yumpu.com/en/document/read/63943132/breonna-taylor-summary-redacted1
https://www.amren.com/archives/back-issues/september-1998/
https://boards.4chan.org/pol/thread/279109793#p279109793
http://www.thinklikeacop.org/BreonnaTaylo%20Searchwarrant.pdf
Suffice it to say - the MAINSTREAM MEDIA, as I have said countless times, is the PROPAGANDA ARM of the (((hbm))), also known as the OLIGARCHS, using CUTOUTS to assuage your anger upon
https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/anarchist-agent-holly-zoller-behind-u-haul-brought-to-louisville-riot/
https://www.yumpu.com/en/document/read/63943132/breonna-taylor-summary-redacted1
https://www.amren.com/archives/back-issues/september-1998/
https://boards.4chan.org/pol/thread/279109793#p279109793
http://www.thinklikeacop.org/BreonnaTaylo%20Searchwarrant.pdf
Suffice it to say - the MAINSTREAM MEDIA, as I have said countless times, is the PROPAGANDA ARM of the (((hbm))), also known as the OLIGARCHS, using CUTOUTS to assuage your anger upon
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.