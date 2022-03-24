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The further into Ukraine they go...
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190 views • March 24, 2022
Telegram - Inessa S. | ”...the more Western weapons there are. Plus mercenaries that were killed by the command.
The plan was always to militarize Ukraine to the teeth, (https://t.me/inessas100/360?single) so that it launches an offensive on the Donbass first.”
The plan was always to militarize Ukraine to the teeth, (https://t.me/inessas100/360?single) so that it launches an offensive on the Donbass first.”
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