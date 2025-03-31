Micron larping as Napoleon is pretty cringe.

On March 31, 1814, Russian troops and their allies marched into Paris

Russian Emperor Alexander I personally reviewed the parade of allied troops. Prussian and Austrian units marched in the same formation along with Cossacks and grenadiers

The capture of the capital of France was the final battle of the Napoleonic campaign of 1814, after which the French Emperor Napoleon I Bonaparte abdicated the throne.

Micron, learn history.

Posted video, so I could share this bad news (again, they found a way to take Le Pen out of the political election for President):

⚡️A Paris court has found Marine Le Pen and her eight allies guilty in a case involving the creation of fictitious jobs for assistants to MEPs

Marine Le Pen will be barred from running for office for five years, making her unable to run in the 2027 presidential election.

More Europe BS:

Some People Never Learn...

Germany’s top general, Carsten Breuer, is pushing for increased defense spending, claiming that Russia poses a direct threat to NATO and could launch an attack within four years.

“We are threatened by Russia. We are threatened by Putin. We must do whatever is necessary to deter that,” Breuer told the BBC, echoing familiar Western narratives that justify military expansion.

He insisted that NATO must accelerate its preparations, stating, “It’s not about how much time we need—it’s about how much time Putin gives us to prepare. And the sooner we are ready, the better.”

His remarks align with the broader trend of NATO militarization, which continues to escalate tensions rather than pursue diplomatic solutions.

Adding:

Dmitry Medvedev:

On Russomania (Russophobia)

A significant number of European politicians have succumbed to acute Russomania (also known as Russophobia)—a psychiatric disorder stemming from a bipolar affective exaggeration of Russia’s influence on the life of Europe and Europeans. The condition typically alternates between two distinct phases: manic and depressive.

The manic stage is characterized by motor agitation, aggressiveness, and a tendency to provoke and attack stronger opponents without assessing one’s actual capabilities against the target of the attack. Sometimes, it ends in uncontrolled urination and defecation. Examples of patients in the manic stage include Macron, Starmer, Stubb, and several other European politicians.

The depressive phase is characterized by melancholy, emotional and physical fatigue, eating disorders, hypochondria, and self-harm. A patient in the depressive stage of Russomania may harm themselves, including self-sterilization (self-castration). At present, this stage is more commonly observed in women (Ursula von der Leyen, Kaja Kallas) or in hermaphrodites suffering from drug addiction (patients Zelensky, Saakashvili).

Treatment is symptomatic. Traditional medications are generally ineffective. The best therapeutic effect has been observed with the combined use of strong sedative drugs such as “Kalibr,” “Onyx,” “Iskander,” and the powerful multi-component tranquilizer “Oreshnik.” In particularly severe cases, nuclear neuroleptics such as “Yars” and “Sarmat” must be used.



