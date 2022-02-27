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An Ebola-Like Virus?
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148 views • February 27, 2022
An Ebola-Like Hemorrhagic Fever Virus” is Supposedly Already Sweeping Through China!
Dr. Malone: “They are using language that this is a hemorrhagic fever virus. If that’s the case then it would be very odd that this would be something caused by the Coronavirus. That terminology is usually used for viruses in the family of Ebola. So this is something that many people have feared is the development of a rapidly spreading Ebola-like hemorrhagic fever virus. But we have no knowledge of whether that is going on here or not.”
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Dr. Malone: “They are using language that this is a hemorrhagic fever virus. If that’s the case then it would be very odd that this would be something caused by the Coronavirus. That terminology is usually used for viruses in the family of Ebola. So this is something that many people have feared is the development of a rapidly spreading Ebola-like hemorrhagic fever virus. But we have no knowledge of whether that is going on here or not.”
Get even more raw food health videos at my member site!
http://www.rawlifehealthshow.com
on Patreon https://www.patreon.com/paulnison
on https://www.facebook.com/healthwatchman/
on https://www.instagram.com/paulnison/
on https://twitter.com/Paulnison
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