Full of Love

August 26th, 2022 Insight Timer live event description: Not full of cr*p. For those (interested in) practicing the Four Sublime Abidings of loving-kindness, compassion, vicarious joy/rejoicing & equanimity join this Mettāsahagata Sutta (SN 46.54) sharing where we penetrate into even higher release by examining various modes of repugnance & lack thereof Referenced translations: • https://dharmatalks.org/suttas/SN/SN46_54.html • https://suttacentral.net/sn46.54/en/bodhi • https://suttacentral.net/sn46.54/en/sujato Want to say the Pali word translated as “repulsive”, and my translation/use of “repugnant” is from: • appaṭikūle • appaṭikūlasaññī With the “appa” defined as: adjective & neuter--small, little; trifling; few; rare; iic: very little, next to nothing (almost equivalent to a negative) (neuter) a little, a small amount; a trifling thing I didn’t immediately find translations for the rest of that Pali word In practical daily life for greater and greater freedom of heart: • Will come back to some of these at end again: • “repugnant” seems more extreme may really get our attention, Ṭhānissaro Bhikkhu uses “(not) loathsome,” but “repulsive” and “unrepulsive” in daily life: • people, groups, food, feelings, thoughts • perception level • David Lynch photos example • seeing buddha nature and/or divinity in the characters in our lives • respecting power in blasting noise pollution example • in relationships noticing strong likes and dislikes in same person Key translation differences: • “And how, monks, is awareness-release through goodwill developed, what is its destination, what is its excellence, its fruit, & its consummation? • And how, bhikkhus, is the liberation of the mind by lovingkindness developed? What does it have as its destination, its culmination, its fruit, its final goal? • ‘But reverends, how is the heart’s release by love developed? What is its destination, apex, fruit, and end? • I remember hearing somewhere in the Visuddhimaga practicing metta, compassion, and rejoicing for jhana can only result as high as the first three jhanas. If so, this doesn’t seem to add up with this sutta. What am I missing and/or getting wrong? • How can we better identify and be mindful of repulsive and unrepulsive in daily life? How can we then work with these dynamics of repulsive/repugnant and unrepulsive/not repugnant / loathsomeness and what’s not loathsome? • Everyday live areas for exploration and practice: people, groups, food, feelings, thoughts, public bathrooms, bad neighborhoods, politicians May I, you and all of us come to know the true heart’s release See original blog post for the comparative paragraphs in this talk, images, link, etc.: https://integratingpresence.com/2022/08/31/full-of-love-audio-and-notes-from-the-insight-timer-live-event/

