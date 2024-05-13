Kharkov direction!
Artillerymen and UAV crews of the "North" group provide support to the infantry with a bunch of Orlan-30 and a 152-mm adjustable projectile "Krasnopol".
High-precision shots dismantle the Ukrainian Armed Forces stronghold, after which it is taken by storm.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.