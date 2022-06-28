There is No End to the Covid Conspiracy Unless...

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The FDA will vote tomorrow on the World Health Organization's recommendation to allow Pfizer & Moderna to "reformulate" future mRNA vaccines without doing any further clinical trials!! They say that these vaccines are so effective that we don't need to waste time doing any more research. They ignore that no Covid vaccine stops infection, transmission, hospitalization, or death. How brainwashed is most of America? This will continue UNLESS we look at the science rather than government propaganda.