CCP’s Crackdown on Digital Currency To Boost Its Digital Yuan Is a Big Win for U.S.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
5/20/2021 Brock Pierce: China historically has had a significant advantage in the areas of cryptocurrency, whereas we in the United States have historically been disadvantaged due to regulatory uncertainty. The CCP’s crackdown on the digital currency to boost its digital Yuan is a big win for the United States because it pretty much extends the legitimacy.