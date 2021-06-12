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A HEALTHY DOSE OF SCIENCE
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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82 views • June 12, 2021
Kate Wand, June 9, 2021

The bottom line is that current governments and highly political organizations do not want the people to be empowered, informed, and independently healthy or wealthy. They are the few, and we are the many, and a potential army of strong, fit and knowledgeable citizens is the biggest threat that they can face.

May the facts empower people with the truth, and the people take their health, and their liberty, back into their own hands.

Essay by Kate Wand
https://katewand.substack.com/p/the-lore-of-covid
Keywords
healthfood
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy