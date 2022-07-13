Stop the Feds: James Madison-Style

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From a four-step plan to undermine and defeat federal programs in 1788, to a duty to interpose in 1798 - and nullification as a natural right in 1834 - James Madison saw the states and people as essential checks on federal power.
Path to Liberty: July 13, 2022
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