Fort Knox Underground Creature

🚨 Every guard at Fort Knox knew one rule: If the voice asks, "Do you remember us?"... don't answer.





What happened beneath the sealed underground level still has no official explanation.





🎧 Listen to the full episode through the link in the description... if you dare.





https://open.spotify.com/episode/0vcZXFSYMXsQd2AfyVTpaf?si=1a351343d1564dbb





#MilitaryHorror

#paranormal

#urbanlegends

#supernatural

#GhostStory