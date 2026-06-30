Fort Knox Underground Creature

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🚨 Every guard at Fort Knox knew one rule: If the voice asks, "Do you remember us?"... don't answer.
What happened beneath the sealed underground level still has no official explanation.
🎧 Listen to the full episode through the link in the description... if you dare.
https://open.spotify.com/episode/0vcZXFSYMXsQd2AfyVTpaf?si=1a351343d1564dbb
#MilitaryHorror
#paranormal
#urbanlegends
#supernatural
#GhostStory
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