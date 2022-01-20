“Um… I’m Sorry… Um, Uh…” Joe Biden Loses His Place at Presser, Fumbles Through Notes

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Joe Biden Claims Empty Shelves is a Myth, “99% of the Packages Were Delivered on Time and Shelves Were Stocked”
AP Reporter Confronts Biden at Presser — Biden Fumbles, Keeps Repeating Nonsense about His “Progress”
Biden Blames COVID for His Historic Inflation and Supply Chain Disruptions
“I Make No Apologies For What I Did” – Joe Biden on His Afghanistan Withdrawal That Resulted in 13 Dead US Service Members