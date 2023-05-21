The WHO World Conspiracy will be Law if we don't Stop New WHO Pandemic Treaty! (by Ivo Sasek) | www.kla.tv/26101

The WHO is currently changing their
International Health Regulations (IHR) from 2005. The content of this updated
"Pandemic Treaty" is shocking. At the International Friends Meeting
2023 with 45 countries online Kla.TV founder Ivo Sasek explains how
existentially threatening this whole WHO Treaty is and shows how to resist
against this worldwide WHO Conspiracy.
👉 HD-Video & Download: https://kla.tv/26101
SOURCES / LINKS
https://apps.who.int/gb/wgihr/pdf_files/wgihr2/A_WGIHR2_7-en.pdf
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community-forum/the-great-freeset/
https://www.consilium.europa.eu/de/policies/coronavirus/pandemic-treaty/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OeUpwpeoZjc
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/pandemic-treaty-world-health-organization-cola/
