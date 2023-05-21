The WHO World Conspiracy will be Law if we don't Stop New WHO Pandemic Treaty! (by Ivo Sasek) | www.kla.tv/26101

The WHO is currently changing their International Health Regulations (IHR) from 2005. The content of this updated "Pandemic Treaty" is shocking. At the International Friends Meeting 2023 with 45 countries online Kla.TV founder Ivo Sasek explains how existentially threatening this whole WHO Treaty is and shows how to resist against this worldwide WHO Conspiracy.



👉 HD-Video & Download: https://kla.tv/26101





▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬



Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en



▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬





As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -

Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en





▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬





https://apps.who.int/gb/wgihr/pdf_files/wgihr2/A_WGIHR2_7-en.pdf





https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community-forum/the-great-freeset/





https://www.consilium.europa.eu/de/policies/coronavirus/pandemic-treaty/





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OeUpwpeoZjc





https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/pandemic-treaty-world-health-organization-cola/