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Fauci Lies 2017 - 2019
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82 views • October 05, 2021
More breaking proof consolidated of “The Plan” share the daylights out of this. I hope this can wake more people up. Alex Jones released this last night. How could anyone believe that what we’re seeing today is from a natural cause? 🤷🏻♂️ They tell us what they are going to do.
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