1/30/2023 Brother Changdao: The New Federal State of China will bring to justice all the CCP’s pawns who have harmed us, and Sara Lihong Wei is just the first one; under the CCP’s reign, the Chinese people no longer trust each other, and we will help them to restore reputation and credibility in the world!

1/30/2023 长岛哥：新中国联邦人会将所有伤害过我们的伪类绳之以法，九指妖只是第一个；共产党让中国人彼此没有信任，我们要帮助中国人在世界上重树信誉！

