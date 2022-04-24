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راهکارهای حقوقی عدم تمرکز در قانون اساسی ایران آینده
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31 views • April 24, 2022
راهکارهای #حقوقی #عدم_تمرکز در #قانون_اساسی #ایران آینده چگونه اند؟ #عدالت_اجتماعی و مشارکت عادلانه مردم در سرنوشت خویش چگونه باید باشد تا #تمامیت_ارضی کشور خدشه دار نشود؟ چرا #نظم_نوین_جهانی و رسانه های مزدور آنها تنها #فدرالیسم و #کنفدرالیسم را به عنوان راه های عدم تمرکز تبلیغ می کنند وآگاهانه راه های دیگر از جمله #شورا_های_محلی و#حکومت_های_محلی را سانسور می کنند؟ تفاوت #حکومت_محلی و #حکومت_منطقه_ای در چیست؟ آیا #مهاجرین و مهاجمین به ایران #حق_تعیین_سرنوشت دارند ؟ پاسخ این پرسشها و پرسشهای دیگر را در گفتگوی این هفته #اندیشکده_ایرانزمین با حقوقدان برجسته #ایرانی سرکار خانم دکتر #نیره_انصاری بدانید.
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