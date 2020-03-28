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We are in a covid-19 LIVE EXERCISE?
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114 views • March 28, 2020
3/20/2020 White House Press Briefing
"This is not about retribution," Pompeo explained. "This matter is going forward — we are in a live exercise"
Military Exercise meaning (from Wikipedia): "A military exercise or war game is the employment of military resources in training for military operations, either exploring the effects of warfare or testing strategies without actual combat. This also serves the purpose of ensuring the combat readiness of garrisoned or deployable forces prior to deployment from a home base."
When I heard about this, I went to YouTube and downloaded a posting of the entire briefing by the Washington Post. While I did modify the speed, I did not edit the sound in any way.
The ramifications are monumental. One can look at this several different ways. You decide!
Covid-19 is being used for global government despite its source. All this makes free will and the Bill of Peace 2020 all the more imperative. www.hudok.info do your homework and decide!
With no apologies, Phil Hudok
Verify for yourself - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yoUCDJ6PxUE&t=4228s
Washington Post - YouTube upload of 3/20/2020 White House Press Briefing
Segment is found at 1:03:50 – 1:05:35
"This is not about retribution," Pompeo explained. "This matter is going forward — we are in a live exercise"
Military Exercise meaning (from Wikipedia): "A military exercise or war game is the employment of military resources in training for military operations, either exploring the effects of warfare or testing strategies without actual combat. This also serves the purpose of ensuring the combat readiness of garrisoned or deployable forces prior to deployment from a home base."
When I heard about this, I went to YouTube and downloaded a posting of the entire briefing by the Washington Post. While I did modify the speed, I did not edit the sound in any way.
The ramifications are monumental. One can look at this several different ways. You decide!
Covid-19 is being used for global government despite its source. All this makes free will and the Bill of Peace 2020 all the more imperative. www.hudok.info do your homework and decide!
With no apologies, Phil Hudok
Verify for yourself - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yoUCDJ6PxUE&t=4228s
Washington Post - YouTube upload of 3/20/2020 White House Press Briefing
Segment is found at 1:03:50 – 1:05:35
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