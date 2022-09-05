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"A WHOLE JUDGEMENT, PT 2" : WILD OXEN, WILD VINES & A READING OF AMOS 2
The Master's Voice Prophecy
The Master's Voice Prophecy
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338 views • September 05, 2022

#TEACHING #AMERICA #REPENTANCE

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Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).


Today's word: Words of the Lord today [Sept. 4, 2022]. "What more can I do with a nation that won't acknowledge Me, that denies its sin, that grows harder with each rebuke? What more can I do in my vineyard [to improve it] that I have not done? Why did I sow good grapes and get a wild harvest? This is what I will do. I will tear down its walls and leave the wild grapes to the spoil. My people do not know Me, they do not recognize when I am in their midst. I have called and stretched out my hands to them, to no avail. Therefore let them go to their masters, to their idols, to their idle works, I will also put them off when the time comes." [Words of clarity, teaching & reproof from Isaiah 1, Isaiah 5, Amos 2].


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teaching reprobate apostate apostasy disobedience wrath judgement condemnation conviction end times global sin love judgement faithfulness Christ Jesus God Holy Spirit Church unbelief prophecy prophetic repent repentance mercy Nineveh prophet Isaiah Amos


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PROPHECIES REFERRED TO IN THIS VIDEO:

A Whole Judgement: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/09/02/a-whole-judgement-august-23-2021/

The Next Generation: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/06/27/the-next-generation-inherits-nothing-june-27-2022/

The Secret Lives Of Children: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/06/28/the-secret-lives-of-children-june-28-2022/

The Sex Industry Flophouse: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/07/31/the-sex-industry-flophouse-july-31-2022/


Taskmasters [Immigration]: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/09/02/the-taskmasters-september-1-2019/

The Ways Of A King *[Immigration, this prophecy was given in 2020 and look where we are now in 2022]:

https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/01/19/the-ways-of-a-king-november-28-2020/

An Original People: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/12/05/an-original-people-december-5-2020/

The Devil Is Outworking Saints: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/04/17/the-devil-is-outworking-the-saints-april-17-2022/


Keywords
godholy spiritlovesinprophecychurchend timesjudgementreprobaterepentancechrist jesusrepentunbeliefisaiahmercyapostasywrathdisobedienceconvictionteachingapostatecondemnationninevehfaithfulnessamos
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