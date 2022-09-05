"A WHOLE JUDGEMENT, PT 2" : WILD OXEN, WILD VINES & A READING OF AMOS 2

#TEACHING #AMERICA #REPENTANCE

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Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).





Today's word: Words of the Lord today [Sept. 4, 2022]. "What more can I do with a nation that won't acknowledge Me, that denies its sin, that grows harder with each rebuke? What more can I do in my vineyard [to improve it] that I have not done? Why did I sow good grapes and get a wild harvest? This is what I will do. I will tear down its walls and leave the wild grapes to the spoil. My people do not know Me, they do not recognize when I am in their midst. I have called and stretched out my hands to them, to no avail. Therefore let them go to their masters, to their idols, to their idle works, I will also put them off when the time comes." [Words of clarity, teaching & reproof from Isaiah 1, Isaiah 5, Amos 2].





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PROPHECIES REFERRED TO IN THIS VIDEO:

A Whole Judgement: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/09/02/a-whole-judgement-august-23-2021/

The Next Generation: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/06/27/the-next-generation-inherits-nothing-june-27-2022/

The Secret Lives Of Children: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/06/28/the-secret-lives-of-children-june-28-2022/

The Sex Industry Flophouse: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/07/31/the-sex-industry-flophouse-july-31-2022/





Taskmasters [Immigration]: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/09/02/the-taskmasters-september-1-2019/

The Ways Of A King *[Immigration, this prophecy was given in 2020 and look where we are now in 2022]:

https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/01/19/the-ways-of-a-king-november-28-2020/

An Original People: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/12/05/an-original-people-december-5-2020/

The Devil Is Outworking Saints: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/04/17/the-devil-is-outworking-the-saints-april-17-2022/



