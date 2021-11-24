Let's go freedom!

Audra Morgan, September 14, 2021



This is a speech from Audra Morgan from the Sept 14th, 2021, Board of Supervisors meeting in San Diego, CA.



When government fears the people, there is liberty.



"If a nation expects to be ignorant and free, in a state of civilization, it expects what never was and never will be.

The functions of every government have propensities to command at will the liberty and property of their constituents.

There is no safe deposit for these but with the people themselves; nor can they be safe with them without information. Where the press is free, and every man able to read, all is safe."

- Thomas Jefferson



This is an speech from Audra Morgan from the Sept 14th, 2021, Board of Supervisors meeting in San Diego, CA.



If you think, there will be a great leader who will step up and save this nation, you've been overcome with propaganda. This nation was established through the determination of THE PEOPLE. Many of which we don't know, nor will we ever, because it take a force of citizens.

In school history classes the curriculum worships the George Washington's, yet omits the number of battles he lost as General and that he was nearly replaced, or the Benjamin Franklin's that resisted the revolution entirely, calling the Boston Tea Party an “act of violent injustice on our part” and insisted that the East India Company should be compensated for its losses. -- They were human! Ordinary humans who banded together and chose courage in a time of necessity over their lavish life of comfort. So must WE!



If a nation expects to be ignorant and free, it expects what never was and never will be.