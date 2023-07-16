Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Tim Ballard Goes to Washington
channel image
TUSOE
5 Subscribers
60 views
Published Yesterday

This video is in two parts.  The first half is all about Tim Ballard's testimony in front of a Senate committee.  It is full of dynamite information.  It is the kind of information, that if acted upon could solve the situation at the border.  So of course, Washington does nothing.  The second half, which usually I would separate into a second video of its own, concerns our constant march into WWIII.  

Keywords
politicswashingtonukrainesex trafficking

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket