🇨🇦 Canada Is Being Invaded❗
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
310 followers
1
120 views • 2 days ago

Muslims are invading Canada as part of their global jihad efforts and to establish a global caliphate. The worst part about it... the liberal left is betraying the Canadian people and ushering it in. Don't take my word for it though, listen to this Canadian citizen from Ottawa, Canada tell you in his own words for himself.

Things are certainly heating up fast and if we aren't careful and keep playing with fire, the entirety of the West will get burned, PERMANENTLY!

#IslamExposed #LiberalismExposed DEFEAT JIHAD!


Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE! ✌️

islamcanadainvasionamerican patriots for god and countryislamizationottawathe islamization of canadamuslim invasion of canadacanada is being invaded
Chapters

00:00American Patriots for God and County Intro

00:32🇨🇦 Canada Is Being Invaded❗

03:26American Patriots for God and County Outro

