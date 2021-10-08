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Vacunas COVID en fase 3 hasta 2022-2023. *Fuente en la descripción del vídeo.
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13 views • October 08, 2021
Fechas de cuando acaban los ensayos clínicos:
AstraZeneca: Febrero 2023
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04516746
Moderna: Octubre 2022
https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04470427
Pfizer/Biontech: Abril 2023
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/study/NCT04368728
Janssen: Enero 2023
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04505722
AstraZeneca: Febrero 2023
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04516746
Moderna: Octubre 2022
https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04470427
Pfizer/Biontech: Abril 2023
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/study/NCT04368728
Janssen: Enero 2023
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04505722
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