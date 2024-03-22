Create New Account
Jesse Watters | What's in the new monster bill Congress is rushing to pass?
- $850k for a gay senior home

- $15 million to pay for Egyptian's college tuitions

- $400k for a gay activist group to teach elementary kids about being trans

- $500k for a DEI zoo

- $400k for a group to gives clothes to teens to help them hide their gender



@JesseBWatters

https://x.com/JesseBWatters/status/1770977170753479165?s=20

Keywords
jesse watterscongressmonster bill

