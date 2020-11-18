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Evidence of voting fraud continues to grows
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48 views • November 18, 2020
Evidence of voting fraud continues to grow as tens-of-thousands of dead people reportedly voted in states across the country. One America’s Pearson Sharp has more on the strange voting patterns that cast doubt on the outcome of the election.
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