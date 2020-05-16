THIS IS NOT BEING ADDRESSED...WHY? 5/15/20

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Night time seems to make the picture more pixelated ..sorry..but you can see this monster spewing across our skies over L.A. All this BS about the CV is a joke. This is the real problem right here. Mainstream news says NOTHING about this.