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Are the Gospels Really Infallible?
A New Nation
A New Nation
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74 views • April 09, 2021
Most Christians believe that all of the Bible is inspired, or God breathed. Does that mean that all of the Bible is equal in authority, or that all of it is infallible? There seem to be errors in the Bible, and that seems to include the four Gospels. How can we believe in the authority of the Gospels, if we do not believe them to be perfect? This video will help you to discern truth without needing blind faith in biblical dogmas, or the false doctrines which stem from using proof texts to support them, with many of those false doctrines leading to disobedience to the teachings of Jesus, who is the Word of God.

PLEASE VISIT our Youtube channel for more videos: http://bit.ly/AVoiceInTheDesertYoutube

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Keywords
biblegodholy spiritbaptismcreatorjesuspaulspiritualitytruthchristianityisraeljewsreligionmiracleborn againjudaismchurchesreturn of jesusisraelitescatholicismorigin of lifesermon on the mountwhy do i exist
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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