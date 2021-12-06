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The Davos Agenda - The Beast Lives (for now)
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71 views • December 06, 2021
The elite ruling class love to decide our future for us. After all, they know what is best. They have made plans. They may not be aware of the fact that God has plans that will directly affect the implementation of their agenda. It does not matter what they plan, we know from God's word how this all will play out. Join me in a lively discussion as to what we should be expecting.
Website: https://welcomehome777.com
Website: https://welcomehome777.com
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