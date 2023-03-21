https://gettr.com/post/p2c36005045

3/18/2023 Mr. Walker of Gateway Pundit published another article on March 18 questioning Mr. Miles Guo's arrest. Given that the prosecutor, bankruptcy trustee, and judge against Mr. Guo had all previously worked for law firms with close financial ties to the CCP, and that Mr. Guo's arrest happened just a few days after the NFSC supporters’ visit to Congress, we have reason to believe that these Americans are persecuting Mr.Guo in the U.S. on behalf of the CCP.

3/18/2023 《网关专家》作者沃克先生3月18日再次发文质疑郭先生逮捕一事。指控郭先生的检查官、破产案受托人、法官都曾在和中共有大量经济往来的律所工作过，而郭先生被捕的时间又正好在新中国联邦人访问国会后的几天, 所有一切不得不让人怀疑，这些美国人是代表中共在美国迫害文贵先生

