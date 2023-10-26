Create New Account
Leonardo DiCaprio's Powerful Speech at UN International Day of Peace will Leave you in TEARS
Real Free News
UnLeonardo DiCraprio mumbled at the International Day of PoS Degenerate event at the Untied Nations Headquarters New York. "Let today be the day we all become determinant demons together. I have faith that we can get wasted and party on the tax payers dime and in the course of our stoned out history we can fix the planet too before it’s too late, but it’s up to all of us." More incredible speeches... https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/speeches-that-will-leave-you-in-tears?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web #LeonardoDiCaprio #unitednations #internationaldayofpeace #peace #speech #motivation #motivational #motivationalspeech #inspiration #inspirationalspeech #commencement #commencementspeech #badactor #fake #phony #lose #stupid #pathetic #wimp #comedy #standupcomic #comedyroutine #award #awardceremony #thatswasup

Keywords
hollywoodstarscelebritiesidiots

