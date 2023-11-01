Create New Account
P.1 My TIDDLY GARLIC HARVEST from my survival garden in Perth MVI_5618-26merged
EK the Urban Yeti
The 10 or so pots of garlic from Argentina (according to Spudshed) that I planted last autumn have been thoroughly neglected by me, due to time pressures. However, I am pleased with my first 2 pots’ yield, given that they may have had nothing there at all.

