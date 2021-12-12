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Amandha Vollmer - A Crisis of Intelligence 72777
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166 views • December 12, 2021
Some things covered:
- The Depopulation Agenda
- The last 18 months
- The Jab is likely much worse than you think
- If they think they’re losing control, they may take desperate measures
- We have a crisis of intelligence. People don't know how to THINK and they don't even know it.
- The injection for children has an anti-heart attack ingredient.
- It’s beyond the culling and how A.I. plays in.
- Are fermented foods essential and vital?
- What are the worse foods for the gut? - "If it has a commercial attached to it, don’t eat it."
- Your diet should be made up of living foods.
- Fermented foods and magnesium are good for gut action. Magnesium is essential for hundreds of reactions in the body.
- No virus has ever been isolated. And never will be because such a thing doesn't exist.
- They need to reset on the amount of debt. Crypto is keeping things stable.
- Disease caused by bad thoughts and taking in poisons.
- Coffee enemas, once a week at least.
- Saunas and movement are good.
- Aging your urine to make your own stem cells. (This is something worth looking into)
- There is a surprise ending to this video... I knew Timpone was looking into it but didn't know about Vollmer - many people are finally waking up.
72777
- The Depopulation Agenda
- The last 18 months
- The Jab is likely much worse than you think
- If they think they’re losing control, they may take desperate measures
- We have a crisis of intelligence. People don't know how to THINK and they don't even know it.
- The injection for children has an anti-heart attack ingredient.
- It’s beyond the culling and how A.I. plays in.
- Are fermented foods essential and vital?
- What are the worse foods for the gut? - "If it has a commercial attached to it, don’t eat it."
- Your diet should be made up of living foods.
- Fermented foods and magnesium are good for gut action. Magnesium is essential for hundreds of reactions in the body.
- No virus has ever been isolated. And never will be because such a thing doesn't exist.
- They need to reset on the amount of debt. Crypto is keeping things stable.
- Disease caused by bad thoughts and taking in poisons.
- Coffee enemas, once a week at least.
- Saunas and movement are good.
- Aging your urine to make your own stem cells. (This is something worth looking into)
- There is a surprise ending to this video... I knew Timpone was looking into it but didn't know about Vollmer - many people are finally waking up.
72777
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