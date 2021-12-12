Amandha Vollmer - A Crisis of Intelligence 72777

Some things covered:

- The Depopulation Agenda



- The last 18 months



- The Jab is likely much worse than you think



- If they think they’re losing control, they may take desperate measures



- We have a crisis of intelligence. People don't know how to THINK and they don't even know it.



- The injection for children has an anti-heart attack ingredient.



- It’s beyond the culling and how A.I. plays in.



- Are fermented foods essential and vital?



- What are the worse foods for the gut? - "If it has a commercial attached to it, don’t eat it."



- Your diet should be made up of living foods.



- Fermented foods and magnesium are good for gut action. Magnesium is essential for hundreds of reactions in the body.



- No virus has ever been isolated. And never will be because such a thing doesn't exist.



- They need to reset on the amount of debt. Crypto is keeping things stable.



- Disease caused by bad thoughts and taking in poisons.



- Coffee enemas, once a week at least.



- Saunas and movement are good.



- Aging your urine to make your own stem cells. (This is something worth looking into)



- There is a surprise ending to this video... I knew Timpone was looking into it but didn't know about Vollmer - many people are finally waking up.



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