© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Funny Footage from the Ukrainian TG: the Nazis from "Azov" Seized the "Strela" Air Defense System. Tried to cross the RIVER but got Stuck. The Nazis tried to get it Out with a Tractor. 032022
Follow
3
Share
Report
203 views • March 20, 2022
The following description is exactly as I found with this video.
Funny footage from the Ukrainian TG: the Nazis from "Azov" seized the "Strela" air defense system and threatened to squeeze everything from the Russians. Then they tried to cross the river but got stuck . The Nazis tried to get it with a tractor.
In the end, Russian troops struck at them: the tractors were burned, the Strela was again in the ranks of the RF Armed Forces. happy end
Funny footage from the Ukrainian TG: the Nazis from "Azov" seized the "Strela" air defense system and threatened to squeeze everything from the Russians. Then they tried to cross the river but got stuck . The Nazis tried to get it with a tractor.
In the end, Russian troops struck at them: the tractors were burned, the Strela was again in the ranks of the RF Armed Forces. happy end
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.