© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Right Dissident with Dalton Clodfelter
October 17, 2022
Tonight Dalton Clodfelter Reacts to multiple clips from the latest Kanye West interview as he clears the air on his recent posts. We also take a look at the current status of the US Military and their transgender garbage.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1ogx4o-kanye-west-interview-reaction-and-military-goes-transgender.html