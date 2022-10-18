The Right Dissident with Dalton Clodfelter
October 17, 2022
Tonight Dalton Clodfelter Reacts to multiple clips from the latest Kanye West interview as he clears the air on his recent posts. We also take a look at the current status of the US Military and their transgender garbage.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1ogx4o-kanye-west-interview-reaction-and-military-goes-transgender.html
