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Message To The People!
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345 views • October 30, 2021
Greetings to you, I am E for Enlightenment, Commander of Team-OG! This video sheds light on the life threatening situation that currently exists on planet earth, where all life forms are being held under siege by corrupt, phony, world miss-leaders and crooked politicians! Dear people, the future of humanity is at stake!
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