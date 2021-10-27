The Federal Reserve Has Stolen Our Future by Peak Prosperity''s Dr Chris Martenson (EXCELLENT)

In this video Dr Martenson breaks down the immense personal and institutional failures of the US Federal Reserve, connecting them broadly to the failures of the FDA, the CDC, NIH, Fauci and the mainstream media.



Why should you care? Because the imminent economic crisis that’s coming will be extremely damaging. It will have the same root as the many Covid policy failures; entrenched greed & corruption leading to extremely poor decisions that will cause a lot of pain for the most vulnerable in society. There’s no practical difference between Fauci’s “No treatments for you!” policies and Jerome Powell’s “No money for you (only the uber wealthy)!” policies. Both grievously harm the majority while benefiting the very few.



The wealthy will skate by, but mainly because they have feathered their own nests at the expense of everyone else. The extraordinarily regressive inflation tax combined with what can only be described as a purposeful decimation of the middle and lower socioeconomic classes is both a looming tragedy as well as indicative of a profound moral and ethical failure by Federal reserve staff and leadership.



Growing corruption is fingered as a principal contributor to the downfall of empires all throughout history and this time assuredly is not different.



This all connects to the probability that the current inflationary impulses and growling supply shocks will be handled equally poorly by similarly conflicted and entrenched bureaucrats across the Americas and Europe. In Part I2 this connection is covered extensively.



All credit and special Thanks to Dr Martenson for another hard hitting essay which was simply too relevant to pass up.



Access to all of Dr Martenson’s content is available at PeakProsperity.com