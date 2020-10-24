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Swan Finale
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30 views • October 24, 2020
This follows a sad event where foxes attacked the swan family and took away two cygnets and seriously injured the goose which must have bravely defended the young ones. As a result of the attack the goose died a day later and the Swan couple took their four remaining cygnets with them walking through the suburb to another water location which might prove to be more secure against vermin. It is unfortunate that one really stupid English colonial idiot thought it smart to bring foxes to Australia so that he felt more at home. So this will be the last video of the swan family. The footage was taken at the wetland during the weeks before the attack.
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