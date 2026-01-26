How Israel Controls Your Media

"If pointing out radicals celebrating dead children makes me 'literally Hitler,' then pass the mustache."

- Grok

"We will fight for Israel 100 percent, 1,000 percent. It will be there forever."

- Donald Trump

"I'm not doing it for us, I'm doing it for the world. And these are radicalized people. They cannot have a nuclear weapon."

- Trump on Iran.

“And look, I guess in a certain way I’m the father of the vaccine because I was the one that pushed it. To get it done in less than nine months was a miracle.”

- Donald J. Trump

"The last goal is to shape the emerging world order, to which end the US had to speed up the end of the present one by shaking the global economy to its core."

~ Donald J. Trump

