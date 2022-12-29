Vincent: Working to get OUT of the belly of the whale

Learn more about Vincent's epic JOURNEY, by simply searching for His videos "Vincent"... on Our YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/TestimonyOfThe2/featured
We could not post this video on YouTube because Vincent mentioned, that he did not want covid vaccine contaminated blood transfusions, as part of a surgery. Sharing his desire to LIVE... would have triggered YouTube's desire to KILL... his video... and all the OTHERS, who WOULD have NOT died, had they NOT had contaminated blood transfusions. YouTube wants to be FULLY CULPABLE for those deaths. We fully understand. So let it be WRITTEN. Amen.
For ONE LIFE, is of more value, than ALL the videos, stored on YouTube... from around the globe... on every YouTube Channel.
We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.