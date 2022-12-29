Vincent: Working to get OUT of the belly of the whale

Learn more about Vincent's epic JOURNEY, by simply searching for His videos "Vincent"... on Our YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/TestimonyOfThe2/featured

We could not post this video on YouTube because Vincent mentioned, that he did not want covid vaccine contaminated blood transfusions, as part of a surgery. Sharing his desire to LIVE... would have triggered YouTube's desire to KILL... his video... and all the OTHERS, who WOULD have NOT died, had they NOT had contaminated blood transfusions. YouTube wants to be FULLY CULPABLE for those deaths. We fully understand. So let it be WRITTEN. Amen.

For ONE LIFE, is of more value, than ALL the videos, stored on YouTube... from around the globe... on every YouTube Channel.



We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.