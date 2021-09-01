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The Myth is Canada Explained Part 2
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93 views • September 01, 2021
Don't let Trudeau seniors' mug stop you. Click on this video anyway!
Doug Force of The Myth is Canada explains the Canadian History timeline 1866 thru to 1931 in part 2.
Learn about Canada's history, the one the feds don't want you to know about because it is relevant to what is happening today!
www.themythiscanada.com
www.awarriorcalls.com
www.nomoretyranny.net
Doug Force of The Myth is Canada explains the Canadian History timeline 1866 thru to 1931 in part 2.
Learn about Canada's history, the one the feds don't want you to know about because it is relevant to what is happening today!
www.themythiscanada.com
www.awarriorcalls.com
www.nomoretyranny.net
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