J.D. Farag Prophecy Update: Are We There Yet? Almost! Here Are 4 Reasons Why!

The Four Reasons We Are Almost There (The Rapture)

1. Politically (i.e. 2024 Election Year, Democrats, Communism, Islam and Sharia Law - See Revelation 13:7)

7 And it was given unto him to make war with the saints, and to overcome them: and power was given him over all kindreds, and tongues, and nations.





2. Economically (i.e. Purposeful Destruction of the World Economies to Implement a New World Order, CBDCs, a Cashless Society, the Medical Police State, and Gene Altering Therapy Vaccines - See Revelation 13:15-18)

15 And he had power to give life unto the image of the beast, that the image of the beast should both speak, and cause that as many as would not worship the image of the beast should be killed. 16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: 17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. 18 Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.





3. Environmentally (i.e. Climate Change, Agenda 2030 and the 17 Sustainable Development Goals - See Revelation 11:18, Romans 1:25, and Romans 8:19-22)

Revelation 11:18 And the nations were angry, and thy wrath is come, and the time of the dead, that they should be judged, and that thou shouldest give reward unto thy servants the prophets, and to the saints, and them that fear thy name, small and great; and shouldest destroy them which destroy the earth.

Romans 1:25 Who changed the truth of God into a lie, and worshipped and served the creature more than the Creator, who is blessed for ever. Amen.

Romans 8:19-22 19 For the earnest expectation of the creature waiteth for the manifestation of the sons of God. 20 For the creature was made subject to vanity, not willingly, but by reason of him who hath subjected the same in hope, 21 Because the creature itself also shall be delivered from the bondage of corruption into the glorious liberty of the children of God. 22 For we know that the whole creation groaneth and travaileth in pain together until now.





4. Personally (i.e. the Mark of the Beast - See Revelation 14:9-11)

Revelation 14:9-11 9 And the third angel followed them, saying with a loud voice, If any man worship the beast and his image, and receive his mark in his forehead, or in his hand, 10 The same shall drink of the wine of the wrath of God, which is poured out without mixture into the cup of his indignation; and he shall be tormented with fire and brimstone in the presence of the holy angels, and in the presence of the Lamb: 11 And the smoke of their torment ascendeth up for ever and ever: and they have no rest day nor night, who worship the beast and his image, and whosoever receiveth the mark of his name.

New Hampshire Introduces House Bill 1700 Taking Measures Against Globalist Weather Modification - https://legiscan.com/NH/text/HB1700/id/2865234

