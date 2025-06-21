Global Elite Planning for War, Chaos and the Monetary Reset has Been Ongoing w/ Andy Schectman

Daily Collagen - Visit https://getnativepath.com/Sarah for 45% OFF and free shipping!

Economic expert Andy Schectman returns for our Friday Night Economic Review to discuss the deeper agenda behind today’s global unrest. From rising geopolitical tensions to the deliberate orchestration of chaos, we explore how the global elite are laying the groundwork for a sweeping monetary reset—and what that means for your financial future.

We also revisit the heartbreaking IRA scams that continue to devastate retirees and families across the country. Sarah and Andy share real-life stories that expose the scale of this deception, while offering practical, trustworthy solutions to help listeners protect their savings.

