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Next Up Bird Flu, China Locks Down, US Jealous, Fauci Needs More Money & Potatohead Babbles
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123 views • April 12, 2022
People Are Switching Their IRA's To Gold & Silver In Record Numbers, For Free & No Penalty - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA/bri
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Former CDC director says bird flu is next pandemic - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KSRrYVO7URU
Scenes from china show what they want here - https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1512471322051366929.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Here is how it all should have been handled - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/kristi-noem-takes-victory-lap/?ref_src=aimlessnews
How can they possibly be out of money - https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2022/04/08/fauci-we-really-do-need-money-to-fight-new-covid-variant/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Nothing to see here, china paying off Biden - https://nypost.com/2022/04/09/54m-in-chinese-gifts-donated-to-upenn-home-of-biden-center/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Potatohead is gone - https://twitter.com/michaeljknowles/status/1512522936439250953?ref_src=aimlessnews
Keystone cops lose, Joy Reid knows why - https://www.dailywire.com/news/joy-reid-melts-down-over-whitmer-kidnapping-plot-trial-no-convictions-as-long-as-youre-a-white-right-wing-extremist?ref_src=aimlessnews
Who is this FBI entrapment dude - https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1512615629991391237?ref_src=aimlessnews
Disney and Ghislaine Maxwell and SouthPark - https://strangesounds.org/2022/04/disney-world-ghislaine-maxwell-doing-fundraisers-for-disney-in-1985.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Hunter had account in child predator metaverse - https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/04/08/hunter-biden-invested-in-virtual-reality-grooming-game/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Cops play disney music so you can't post video on youtube - https://thewashingtonstandard.com/cops-wake-up-entire-neighborhood-blasting-copyrighted-disney-music-to-avoid-be-posted-to-youtube-video/?ref_src=aimlessnews
When will we treat this as what it is, mental illness - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10702865/Trans-killer-says-identifies-baby-demands-baby-food-dummy-prison-cell.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Green energy is a con - https://twitter.com/JohnLeePettim13/status/1512883883624353796?ref_src=aimlessnews
Green energy windmill blades piling up - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10558375/TOM-LEONARD-Graveyard-green-giants.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
What could go wrong Australia - https://7news.com.au/lifestyle/health-wellbeing/health-minister-hunt-out-as-cases-drop-c-6404813?ref_src=aimlessnews
Sir, you've been at the buffet too long - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/gluttonous-shark-removed-from-the-buffet-table/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1513033106285948928?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - I Hate My Governor - https://youtu.be/ul96EatKBLs
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Former CDC director says bird flu is next pandemic - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KSRrYVO7URU
Scenes from china show what they want here - https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1512471322051366929.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Here is how it all should have been handled - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/kristi-noem-takes-victory-lap/?ref_src=aimlessnews
How can they possibly be out of money - https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2022/04/08/fauci-we-really-do-need-money-to-fight-new-covid-variant/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Nothing to see here, china paying off Biden - https://nypost.com/2022/04/09/54m-in-chinese-gifts-donated-to-upenn-home-of-biden-center/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Potatohead is gone - https://twitter.com/michaeljknowles/status/1512522936439250953?ref_src=aimlessnews
Keystone cops lose, Joy Reid knows why - https://www.dailywire.com/news/joy-reid-melts-down-over-whitmer-kidnapping-plot-trial-no-convictions-as-long-as-youre-a-white-right-wing-extremist?ref_src=aimlessnews
Who is this FBI entrapment dude - https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1512615629991391237?ref_src=aimlessnews
Disney and Ghislaine Maxwell and SouthPark - https://strangesounds.org/2022/04/disney-world-ghislaine-maxwell-doing-fundraisers-for-disney-in-1985.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Hunter had account in child predator metaverse - https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/04/08/hunter-biden-invested-in-virtual-reality-grooming-game/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Cops play disney music so you can't post video on youtube - https://thewashingtonstandard.com/cops-wake-up-entire-neighborhood-blasting-copyrighted-disney-music-to-avoid-be-posted-to-youtube-video/?ref_src=aimlessnews
When will we treat this as what it is, mental illness - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10702865/Trans-killer-says-identifies-baby-demands-baby-food-dummy-prison-cell.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Green energy is a con - https://twitter.com/JohnLeePettim13/status/1512883883624353796?ref_src=aimlessnews
Green energy windmill blades piling up - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10558375/TOM-LEONARD-Graveyard-green-giants.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
What could go wrong Australia - https://7news.com.au/lifestyle/health-wellbeing/health-minister-hunt-out-as-cases-drop-c-6404813?ref_src=aimlessnews
Sir, you've been at the buffet too long - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/gluttonous-shark-removed-from-the-buffet-table/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1513033106285948928?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - I Hate My Governor - https://youtu.be/ul96EatKBLs
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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