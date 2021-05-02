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Jacinda Ardern, She's a Real Man
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579 views • May 02, 2021
Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern is a man
“If I could distil it down into one concept that we are pursuing in New Zealand it is simple and it is this: Kindness.” Jacinda Ardern
(what a load of tripe)
‘Here’s a list of all my lies I’ve told thus far! Only a few hundred pages!’
https://www.ohoakebooks.com/is-jacinda-ardern-the-trojan-horse-taking-aotearoa-into-agenda-21-2030-i-would-say-yes/
Jacinda Kate Laurell Ardern 26 July 1980 (age 40) New Zealand Prime Minister
+++++++++++++++++++++++
Song: Big Balls AC/DC - Provided to YouTube by The Orchard Enterprises
https://youtu.be/2uxRsd3EI1I
“If I could distil it down into one concept that we are pursuing in New Zealand it is simple and it is this: Kindness.” Jacinda Ardern
(what a load of tripe)
‘Here’s a list of all my lies I’ve told thus far! Only a few hundred pages!’
https://www.ohoakebooks.com/is-jacinda-ardern-the-trojan-horse-taking-aotearoa-into-agenda-21-2030-i-would-say-yes/
Jacinda Kate Laurell Ardern 26 July 1980 (age 40) New Zealand Prime Minister
+++++++++++++++++++++++
Song: Big Balls AC/DC - Provided to YouTube by The Orchard Enterprises
https://youtu.be/2uxRsd3EI1I
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