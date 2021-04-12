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Top-4 Excuses for Rejecting Nullification
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90 views • April 12, 2021
We hear them all the time - from the left and right - and even some libertarians too. On this episode, learn the most common excuses for rejecting or just avoiding nullification, all based on fear. Plus, some timeless responses from Thomas Jefferson, Samuel Adams, John Adams and James Otis, Jr.
Path to Liberty: April 12, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
Path to Liberty: April 12, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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