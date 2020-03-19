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#WarRoomShow: HR1 #Coronavirus Hysteria Kills Economy As Americans Prepare For #Quarantine!
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24 views • March 19, 2020
President Trump deploys FEMA nationwide, prepares massive economic stimulus
On this live Wednesday edition of The War Room, Owen Shroyer breaks down President Trump’s activation of FEMA across the nation as businesses, financial markets, and Washington continue to reel from the coronavirus pandemic.
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On this live Wednesday edition of The War Room, Owen Shroyer breaks down President Trump’s activation of FEMA across the nation as businesses, financial markets, and Washington continue to reel from the coronavirus pandemic.
💲 SUPPORT/DONATIONS 💲
Fighting to keep all Infowars content on banned platforms like Youtube/Twitter/Periscope etc. If you want to continue see Infowars on these banned platforms please subscribe so you can help fight the good fight.
• Donate to:
• Cash Me - http://bit.ly/2Q0rXcq
• PayPal - http://bit.ly/2sdO5Hc
◄◄ Subscribe to my Subscribestar account if you can do a monthly donation! ►►
• Subscribestar: - http://bit.ly/35YelE5
🎙️ LIVE BROADCASTS 📢
• Vaughn: https://vaughn.live/theresistance1776
• BT: https://bittube.tv/profile/TheResistance1776/livestream
• Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/resistance1776
• Periscope: https://www.periscope.tv/TR76News
• VK: https://vk.com/TheResistance1776
• YT: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcev0nOYO1CNrbnIQ_XjZew
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