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Mid-Week (USA Wed) Live UFO Topics & Vid Analysis - Ancient PC debunked+MUFON ] - OT Chan Live#320
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5 views • October 02, 2020
#MUFON #thirdphaseofmoonl #ALIENS #UFOS
Topics:
0) Gen Chat..
1) DreamTeam panel Thirdphaseofmoon misleading about twisting the
facts on ancient machines found. I provide some real info
about the Items.. the Ancient computer, The Alien Spark Plug
and the Gear Device for the Sun and Moon movement
2) Re-Visit - UK Manchester case as made a mistake in UTC
took 1 hour to pin it all right. We found it was a Plane at 41K
KLM and 2 white dots most likely 2 mylar balloons.. the
sun was behind filmer and the wind was WSE 5mpg direction
the orbs of light were moving match direct and speed.
3) Resume the UFOs in MUFON special report
a) A cigar over Grove Beach California USA
b) A bright light in night sky, Alabma USA
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
New SubscribeStar (I would like this used over Patreon now)
https://www.subscribestar.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
Topics:
0) Gen Chat..
1) DreamTeam panel Thirdphaseofmoon misleading about twisting the
facts on ancient machines found. I provide some real info
about the Items.. the Ancient computer, The Alien Spark Plug
and the Gear Device for the Sun and Moon movement
2) Re-Visit - UK Manchester case as made a mistake in UTC
took 1 hour to pin it all right. We found it was a Plane at 41K
KLM and 2 white dots most likely 2 mylar balloons.. the
sun was behind filmer and the wind was WSE 5mpg direction
the orbs of light were moving match direct and speed.
3) Resume the UFOs in MUFON special report
a) A cigar over Grove Beach California USA
b) A bright light in night sky, Alabma USA
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
New SubscribeStar (I would like this used over Patreon now)
https://www.subscribestar.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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