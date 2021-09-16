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CHP Talks: Marc Slingerland Reporting From the CHP Convention in Calgary!
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25 views • September 16, 2021
September 16, 2021: Rod speaks with Marc Slingerland, Plenary Chair at the CHP 2021 Policy Convention in Calgary, Alberta. Marc is a long-time CHP member, a former candidate and Principal at Calvin Christian School in Coalhurst, Alberta.
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Watch all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
Subscribe to our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
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