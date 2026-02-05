© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🤡 Melania ducks Maxwell question on camera
During a televised appearance with some released American-Israeli hostages, Melania Trump was asked about her friend, convicted sex-trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.
💬 “We are here celebrating the release and the lives of those two incredible people, so let’s honor that,” Melania said, shutting it down.
❌ Those Epstein survivors clearly don't deserve Melania's "celebration of life."