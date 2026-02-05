🤡 Melania ducks Maxwell question on camera

During a televised appearance with some released American-Israeli hostages, Melania Trump was asked about her friend, convicted sex-trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.

💬 “We are here celebrating the release and the lives of those two incredible people, so let’s honor that,” Melania said, shutting it down.

❌ Those Epstein survivors clearly don't deserve Melania's "celebration of life."



