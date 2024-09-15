I AM THE LORD, I CHANGE NOT Part 3: Marriage & Sodomy

Rebellious people do not like absolutes and they certainly do not like God's moral authority over mankind. They willingly follow God's physical laws, but when it comes to His spiritual laws, these same people declare them irrelevant. In many parts of the world today, marriage no longer has the biblical definition of one man and one woman. Politicians and courts have redefined marriage to include same sex partnerships.

When it comes to homosexuality, most pastors want to be politically correct and avoid the subject altogether. Are God's views are negotiable? When God states His views on a particular subject, does mankind have the right to ignore, change or break those laws?

No, marriage is a lifetime covenant between a man and a woman. God has declared anything else to be a counterfeit. God's law against homosexuality is an absolute.

God is not going to change the law regardless of how many people embrace the homosexual lifestyle. If God is the creator of mankind and the author of marriage, what gives humanity the legal right to change His laws? Everyone has an opinion but the final authority must be the Word of God.

RLJ-1524 -- NOVEMBER 29, 2015

RLJ-1524 -- NOVEMBER 29, 2015

