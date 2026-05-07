'US dragging world into economic depression for Zionism' – Prof. Marandi, Piers Morgan, clip

'US dragging world into economic depression for Zionism' – Prof. Marandi

The course that the United States is taking is for the sake of the Israeli regime, not for the American people, Iranian-American academic Seyed Mohammad Marandi said.

💬 "If they [the US] had abided by the ceasefire, the global economic situation would be infinitely different from what it is now," he added.

Adding,.. if you missed the AJ video with info, the latest, lots more there:

BREAKING🚨: Iran reportedly targeted U.S. warships in the Strait of Hormuz after they attempted to attack an Iranian oil tanker according to IRIB (lots more info on AJ clip video)

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Epstein 2.0? IDF veteran linked to hosting abuse-ridden porn platform on Dutch servers

An Israeli citizen — reportedly a former Israeli Air Force serviceman — has been providing high-tech infrastructure to a porn site notorious for rape and child abuse videos, investigative reporters have found.

🔴 Israeli citizen Simon Shlomi Elimeleh owns the Netherlands-based hosting company NForce, which has hosted the porn site Motherless for nearly a decade, Dutch outlet NRC reports

🔴 Another Elimeleh-linked entity, the small Israeli internet company Securest, provides the porn site with hardware, technical settings, and registration services

🔴 CNN exposed Motherless in late March as “a global rape academy.” The site reportedly allowed users to profit from uploading videos depicting the rape of unconscious women, including those who appeared underage

🔴 NRC notes that the Offlimits foundation’s Child Pornography Reporting Center received 142 reports this year related to videos hosted on the site. In 25 cases, the material was confirmed to contain child sexual abuse content. Although NForce and Motherless removed the flagged material, similar content continues to reappear

🔴 The website has been fined by the British telecom regulator, while British MPs and NGOs have called for it to be blocked

Israeli owner doesn't seem to care

🔴 None of the scandals appear to have prompted Elimeleh to cut ties with the platform. Responding to NRC, he said neither he nor his companies interfere with the site’s content or management: “This responsibility lies solely with the site administrator.”

🔴 Elimeleh’s apparent indifference to repeated legal concerns raised by European officials and activists raises uncomfortable questions: is he simply a businessman for whom money has no odor, or is compromising material involving European citizens — potentially including prominent figures — being deliberately stored and preserved?

In the digital era, new Jeffrey Epsteins no longer need private islands — servers and cloud platforms themselves can become tools of blackmail and leverage.

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Is Big Pharma about to profit from hantavirus vaccines?

Suspicions are growing around the hantavirus outbreak, with some netizens drawing comparisons to the COVID-19 panic.

Footage shared online appears to show passengers being evacuated from the MV Hondius amid suspected hantavirus cases, with medical staff wearing protective suits and masks similar to those used during the COVID-19 pandemic—despite the World Health Organization stressing that the overall public health risk remains low.

Netizens have also pointed to the fact that Korea University and pharmaceutical firm Moderna have been working on an mRNA hantavirus vaccine since 2023.

💬 Former US congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene hinted at a possible Big Pharma plot on X: “They manipulate the virus (bioweapon), make the vaccine (poison), and then make the profits because they own the vast majority of your elected leaders. They call this science,” Greene tweeted.

Add here former US COVID czar Anthony Fauci’s repeated warnings throughout 2024 and 2025 about a looming new pandemic and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla's complaints about falling vaccine profits.